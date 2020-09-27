UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cycling: Road World Championships Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

Cycling: Road World Championships results

Imola, Italy, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :results from the Road Race at the World Championships in Imola, Italy, on Sunday: MenElite road race (258.2km)1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) 6hr 38min 34sec (average: 38.8 km/h), 2.

Wout van Aert (BEL) à 24sec, 3. Marc Hirschi (SUI) 24, 4.

Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) 24, 5. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN) 24, 6. Primoz Roglic (SLO) 24, 7. Michael Matthews (AUS) 53, 8. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) 53, 9.

Maximilian Schachmann (GER) 53, 10. Damiano Caruso (ITA) 53, 11. Michael Valgren (DEN) 53, 12. Michael Woods (CAN) 53, 13. Guillaume Martin (FRA) 53, 14. Tom Dumoulin (NED) 53, 15. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) 57

Related Topics

World Road Ita Van Italy Sunday From Race Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 22 businesses, warns 2 for vio ..

36 minutes ago

ADNOC L&amp;S signs 25-year Agreement to service p ..

1 hour ago

Virgin Hyperloop to conduct Hyperloop feasibility ..

2 hours ago

RTA resumes 3 bus routes between Dubai and Sharjah

2 hours ago

Dragon Mart launches e-commerce platform

2 hours ago

Emirates SkyCargo continues Beirut relief efforts, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.