Cycling: Road World Championships results

Imola, Italy, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :results from the Road Race at the World Championships in Imola, Italy, on Sunday: MenElite road race (258.2km)1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) 6hr 38min 34sec (average: 38.8 km/h), 2.

Wout van Aert (BEL) à 24sec, 3. Marc Hirschi (SUI) 24, 4.

Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) 24, 5. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN) 24, 6. Primoz Roglic (SLO) 24, 7. Michael Matthews (AUS) 53, 8. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) 53, 9.

Maximilian Schachmann (GER) 53, 10. Damiano Caruso (ITA) 53, 11. Michael Valgren (DEN) 53, 12. Michael Woods (CAN) 53, 13. Guillaume Martin (FRA) 53, 14. Tom Dumoulin (NED) 53, 15. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) 57