Cyclone Gombe Causes Seven Deaths In Northern Mozambique

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Cyclone Gombe causes seven deaths in northern Mozambique

MAPUTO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) --:Preliminary information shows that at least seven people were killed in the extreme weather brought by the tropical cyclone Gombe in the country's coastal province of Nampula, the national radio RM has reported.

The report quoted Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, who was speaking to the journalists on the sidelines of the bilateral summit between Mozambique and South Africa, in Pretoria.

"So far, we have seven deaths, two in the city of Nampula, and five in the district of Angoche and injured people," said Nyusi, adding that the storm has caused substantial damages.

One of the victims was electrocuted when a wire pole fell over, according to the president.

The president told the press that the winds are slowing down while there are still heavy rains that could cause flooding in towns and cities, urging people to take appropriate precautions.

In a press release distributed on Friday afternoon, the state-run company Electricity of Mozambique (EDM) reported that the tropical cyclone Gombe, which hits the provinces of Zambezia, Nampula and Cabo Delgado, has left 300,329 customers without electricity.

