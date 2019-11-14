UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czechs Plan To Build New Nuclear Unit By 2036

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

Czechs plan to build new nuclear unit by 2036

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Czech Republic is planning to build a new multi-billion-euro nuclear unit at the southern Dukovany plant by 2036, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said Wednesday.

He added that the supplier was due to be picked by the end of 2022 with construction beginning in 2029.

"Energy security is a priority for us. It's all linked to what's happening in Europe -- climate change and emissions," Babis told reporters.

He singled out France as a model nation where nuclear power makes up 75 percent of the power mix, against 30 percent in the Czech Republic.

"France is the leader... of the initiative for cutting carbon dioxide emissions by 2050 to zero, and I understand why," Babis said.

"Nuclear power is clean, it has no emissions," he said, adding that the Czech Republic was seeking a 40-percent share of nuclear energy by 2040.

The state-owned CEZ group runs two nuclear power plants in the Czech Republic: Dukovany and Temelin, both in the south of the country.

Last year, the two plants turned out almost 30 terawatt-hours of power, up from 28.

3 terawatt-hours in 2017, making up half of CEZ's output.

Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlicek said new nuclear units were indispensable because of decarbonisation, which will transform the Czech Republic from a net power exporter to a break-even country as it closes its coal-fired plants.

"The energy clock is ticking for us. There's no time to lose, we have to build new resources," he said, highlighting the importance of renewable resources.

"We have pledged a 22-percent share of renewable resources by 2030. At present we have 14.5 percent" added Havlicek.

"Our ambition is an emission-free energy sector. We should achieve 80 percent of that by 2050."Daniel Benes, chief executive and chairman of CEZ, said he expected five bids for the new unit which will cost an estimated 140-160 billion koruna (5.5-6.2 billion Euros, $6-6.9 billion).

Czech media have said Russia's Rosatom, France's EDF, South Korea's KHNP, Chinese China General Nuclear Power, the US-based Westinghouse and a joint venture of Areva and Mitsubishi Atmea might place bids for the unit.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Europe China Nuclear France Czech Republic South Korea 2017 Media All From Share Mitsubishi (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Foreign Secretary briefs OIC Resident Ambassadors ..

21 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan strongly denies discontinui ..

21 minutes ago

Asian-backed consortium wins massive iron ore deal ..

23 minutes ago

Ukrainian parliament launches 'historic' land sale ..

23 minutes ago

Vatican Takes Note of Decision by Australian Court ..

43 minutes ago

US Military Convoy Arrives in Oil-Rich Areas in No ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.