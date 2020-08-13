UrduPoint.com
Daimler Signs $2.2 Bn Diesel Settlement In US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

Daimler signs $2.2 bn diesel settlement in US

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Daimler has reached settlements worth $2.2 billion over emissions cheating software in its diesel vehicles in the US, the German carmaker said Thursday.

The company has "reached an agreement in principle with various US authorities to settle civil and environmental claims regarding emission control systems of approximately 250,000 diesel passenger cars and vans in the United States," it said in a statement.

Daimler will pay $1.5 billion to US authorities, plus $700 million to settle a consumer class action lawsuit.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

