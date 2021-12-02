UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Boat Mishap In Northern Nigeria Rises To 29: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:20 PM

LAGOS, Dec. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:The death toll from a boat mishap in northern Nigeria's Kano state rose to 29 as more bodies have been retrieved, an official said on Wednesday.

A total of 29 bodies have been recovered so far, mostly children and women, while 14 others are still missing following the boat mishap that occurred in Bagwai town of Kano state on Tuesday, Commissioner of Information Muhammad Garba said at a press briefing.

Seven people have been rescued and are receiving treatment in a local hospital, said Garba, adding the rescue operation is still ongoing.

He said the state government has set up a committee to investigate the incident and offer solutions to prevent future incidents.

Meanwhile, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari expressed condolences in a statement on Wednesday over the tragic boat accident. He assured the state government of the support of all Federal agencies as the rescue operation continues.

