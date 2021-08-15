UrduPoint.com

Death Toll In Massive Haiti Quake Jumps To 724: Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 09:00 PM

Death toll in massive Haiti quake jumps to 724: govt

Les Cayes, Haiti, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The death toll in Haiti's powerful earthquake jumped to over 700 on Sunday as crews desperately dug through collapsed buildings for survivors in the Caribbean nation still reeling from its president's assassination.

At least 724 people were killed in the 7.2-magnitude tremor that struck Saturday about 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the west of the densely populated capital Port-au-Prince, which was devastated in a massive 2010 quake.

Churches, businesses, schools and homes crumbled in Saturday's quake that trapped hundreds of victims under rubble and left at least 2,800 people injured, the country's civil protection agency said in an update.

Heavy damage was reported in the center of the city of Jeremie, home to around 200,000 people and composed primarily of single-story buildings.

The damage in the city of Les Cayes also appeared to be significant, including the collapse of a multi-story hotel.

Amid ongoing fear of aftershocks, virtually the entire population of that city spent Saturday night outdoors, sleeping in front of their homes -- or what was left of them.

Rescue efforts could be hampered by Tropical Storm Grace, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall and possible flash floods to Haiti from late Monday, according to the US National Weather Service.

The United States and other nations swiftly pledged support, with President Joe Biden approving "immediate" aid efforts.

USAID head Samantha Power tweeted Sunday that her agency had deployed an urban search and rescue team to join its earthquake disaster response team in Haiti.

She said the 65-person deployment was bringing "specialized tools, equipment & medical supplies to assist in search operations." Haiti's neighbor the Dominican Republic said it was shipping 10,000 food rations and medical equipment.

Cuba and Ecuador dispatched medical or search-and-rescue teams. Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Venezuela also offered help, while UN chief Antonio Guterres said the United Nations was "working to support rescue and relief efforts." Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who surveyed the damage via helicopter, declared a state of emergency for one month while calling on the nation to "show solidarity" and not panic.

A 7.0-magnitude quake in January 2010 left much of Port-au-Prince and nearby cities in ruins, killing more than 200,000.

More than 1.5 million Haitians were made homeless in that disaster, which also destroyed 60 percent of Haiti's healthcare system, leaving island authorities and the international humanitarian community with a colossal challenge.

The latest quake comes just over a month after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his home by a team of gunmen, shaking a country already battling poverty, spiraling gang violence and Covid-19.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Storm Earthquake Prime Minister United Nations Hotel Jeremie Les Cayes Port-au-Prince Argentina Ecuador Peru Dominican Republic Chile United States Mexico Venezuela Haiti January Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

RasAl Khaimah&#039;s Marjan welcomes AED450 millio ..

RasAl Khaimah&#039;s Marjan welcomes AED450 million new hotel project

4 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends virtual graduation of p ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends virtual graduation of participants of Sandooq Al Wata ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Haiti on earthquake ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Haiti on earthquake victims

34 minutes ago
 Al Sarkal highlights Shurooq&#039;s successful jou ..

Al Sarkal highlights Shurooq&#039;s successful journey

49 minutes ago
 MBRSC announces names of first two Emiratis select ..

MBRSC announces names of first two Emiratis selected for UAE Analog Mission#1

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifies ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifies efforts to protect marine envi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.