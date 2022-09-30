Deaths after blast at educational centre in Afghan capital: govt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kabul, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :An explosion at a learning centre in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday morning has caused fatalities, the government said.

"An educational centre called 'Kaj' has been attacked, which unfortunately has caused deaths and injuries," interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor tweeted.

"Security teams have reached the site, the nature of the attack and the details of the casualties will be released later.

"Attacking civilian targets proves the enemy's inhuman cruelty and lack of moral standards."