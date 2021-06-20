UrduPoint.com
Demiral Back For Turkey's Must-win Game With Switzerland

Sun 20th June 2021

Baku, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Switzerland face Turkey in Baku on Sunday with both sides needing a win to keep alive their hopes of reaching the Euro 2020 last 16.

Swiss coach Vladimir Petkovic made two changes to the side beaten 3-0 by Italy, drafting in Silvan Widmer and Steven Zuber for Fabian Schaer and Kevin Mbabu.

Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral returns to the Turkey line-up after he was dropped for the 2-0 loss to Wales.

Mert Muldur replaces injured left-back Umut Meras and Irfan Kahveci comes into the midfield with Okay Yokuslu and Kenan Karaman left out.

The Swiss trail second-placed Wales by three points in Group A after a draw and defeat in their first two games.

They require a victory while needing to better Wales' goal difference to be sure of advancing, with the 2016 semi-finalists playing Italy at the same time in Rome.

Turkey, who have lost their first two games and conceded five goals without scoring, must win if they are to possibly progress as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Starting line-ups: Switzerland (3-4-1-2) Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Silvan Widmer, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (capt), Steven Zuber; Xherdan Shaqiri; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic Coach: Vladimir Petkovic (SUI) Turkey (4-1-4-1) Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral, Mert Muldur; Kaan Ayhan; Irfan Kahveci, Ozan Tufan, Cengiz Under, Hakan Calhanoglu; Burak Yilmaz (capt) Coach: Senol Gunes (TUR) Referee: Slavko Vincic (SLO)

