UrduPoint.com

Dike Breach Under Beijing-Kowloon Railway Bridge Repaired

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Dike breach under Beijing-Kowloon Railway bridge repaired

NANCHANG, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :A dike breach under a Beijing-Kowloon Railway bridge in Fengcheng City, east China's Jiangxi Province, was repaired on Sunday afternoon, according to local authorities.

Affected by heavy rainfall, the Qingfeng dike, located in Yichun, was breached early on Saturday, trapping 220 local residents.

A rescue team of more than 1,000 people was quickly assembled to carry out emergency rescue work. China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters launched a level-four emergency response on Saturday and sent a team to guide the rescue operation.

Local authorities said that all trapped individuals have returned to their homes safely, and the Beijing-Kowloon Railway is running smoothly.

Related Topics

Flood China Drought Guide Fengcheng Yichun Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th May 2023

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

1 day ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

1 day ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.