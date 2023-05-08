Dike breach under Beijing-Kowloon Railway bridge repaired

NANCHANG, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :A dike breach under a Beijing-Kowloon Railway bridge in Fengcheng City, east China's Jiangxi Province, was repaired on Sunday afternoon, according to local authorities.

Affected by heavy rainfall, the Qingfeng dike, located in Yichun, was breached early on Saturday, trapping 220 local residents.

A rescue team of more than 1,000 people was quickly assembled to carry out emergency rescue work. China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters launched a level-four emergency response on Saturday and sent a team to guide the rescue operation.

Local authorities said that all trapped individuals have returned to their homes safely, and the Beijing-Kowloon Railway is running smoothly.