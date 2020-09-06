UrduPoint.com
Djokovic Eyes US Open Quarter-finals

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 09:30 AM

New York, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic and women's fourth seed Naomi Osaka will be chasing quarter-finals berths on day seven of the US Open on Sunday.

Serbian star Djokovic takes on Spain's 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the last 16 at Flushing Meadows as he aims to edge closer to an 18th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic and Carreno Busta headline the day session inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Carreno Busta, ranked 27th in the world, has failed to beat Djokovic in their three previous encounters.

Djokovic is chasing an 18th Grand Slam title at the Billie Jean King US National Tennis Center.

He is looking to close the gap on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both absent from the tournament, in the race for the all-time men's Slam singles title record.

Djokovic is on 17, with Nadal on 19 and Federer on 20.

Also in the men's draw Sunday, seventh-seeded David Goffin from Belgium goes up against Canadian 12th seed Denis Shapovalov.

And in the women's competition, two-time Grand Slam winner Osaka looks to move into the last eight at the expense of Estonian 14th seed Anett Kontaveit.

Sixth seed Petra Kvitova is also in action against unseeded American Shelby Rogers.

