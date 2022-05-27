UrduPoint.com

'Do Something Now:' Mourners Demand Action After US School Shooting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2022 | 08:50 AM

'Do something now:' mourners demand action after US school shooting

Uvalde, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :A distraught Texas grandmother of a girl killed in the massacre in Uvalde pleaded Thursday for urgent action by US authorities to prevent future school shootings, as the country plunges again into the roiling debate over guns.

Ten-year-old Amerie Garza -- a fourth-grader who loved her classes, drawing, and playing with clay -- was one of 19 children murdered by a teen gunman at Robb Elementary School in an act of evil that has forever changed this small Texas town.

"My granddaughter was in there. She was an innocent little girl, loving school and looking forward to summer," Dora Mendoza told reporters after paying respects at a makeshift memorial outside the school.

But the 63-year-old, who lived with Amerie and saw her at an end-of-year ceremony Tuesday just hours before she was killed, quickly made clear she wanted US officials such as President Joe Biden and Texas Governor Greg Abbott not to shy away from working together on reforms.

Biden, who is due to visit Uvalde on Sunday, and Abbott are polar opposites regarding restrictions on gun sales. Like many in the Democrat versus Republican divide, the two also differ on the path to take to curb the nation's surging gun violence.

"They shouldn't just wait for... tragedy to start," she said.

"They need to do something about it. They need to not forget us, the babies... Don't forget them, please," Mendoza, speaking in a mix of English and Spanish, pleaded through her tears.

"Do something about it, I beg you. I beg you!" she wailed. "All the cries and all these little innocent babies... we don't know what they went through." Amerie's "abuela" was among several Uvalde residents who came to pray or leave flowers at the school memorial, where 21 small white wooden crosses have been erected bearing Names of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed.

Among the mourners was Yaritza Rangel, 23, who brought her four children to lay flowers.

"We're all hurt. We never thought this would happen here," where most town residents know each other, she said.

But Rangel, while avoiding politics, did point to three reforms she wants enacted: an expansion of background checks for gun purchases, tightening of security in schools, and raising the minimum age for buying firearms.

"It doesn't make sense," she said. "You have to go and wait until you're 21 to go and buy alcohol. Why are they letting 18-year-olds be able to buy rifles?" Rangel, whose young nephew was in a Robb Elementary classroom that the shooter tried but failed to enter, is now worried about her own children and says she has been traumatized by the attack.

Her son will be going to elementary school soon, and the prospect of violence keeps her awake at night.

"What if it happens again?" Dozens of relatives, students and friends have been placing flowers, stuffed animals, candles and jewelry at a second memorial in Uvalde's town square, which has become a gathering place for residents to unite in their anguish.

Like the first memorial, it features white crosses with the names of the victims. Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, visited the site on Thursday.

The 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex -- wearing jeans, a t-shirt and a blue baseball cap -- reached down with her head bowed and placed flowers between two of the crosses.

Some mourners added messages on the crosses, including a young girl who wrote one for victim Jackie Cazares.

"love you cousin 'till we meet again," it said.

Related Topics

Attack Governor Visit Jewelry Wife Mendoza Young Buy SITE Meghan Markle Sunday All From Love

Recent Stories

Moscow Appreciates Objective Stance of Arab Countr ..

Moscow Appreciates Objective Stance of Arab Countries on Ukraine - Lavrov

8 hours ago
 CPO reviews crime situation

CPO reviews crime situation

8 hours ago
 PML-N govt to complete constitutional tenure at an ..

PML-N govt to complete constitutional tenure at any cost: Ahsan Iqbal

8 hours ago
 WHO Registers 200 Monkeypox Cases, Suspects Anothe ..

WHO Registers 200 Monkeypox Cases, Suspects Another 100 in More Than 20 Countrie ..

8 hours ago
 CPO presented certificate of appreciation, cash pr ..

CPO presented certificate of appreciation, cash prize to constable

8 hours ago
 Govt decides to take legal action against KP CM un ..

Govt decides to take legal action against KP CM unconstitutional move: Sana Ulla ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.