UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DR Congo Claims Billions For Uganda 'barbarity'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

DR Congo claims billions for Uganda 'barbarity'

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The Democratic Republic of Congo accused Uganda of "barbarity" Tuesday in a fresh bid at the UN's top court to extract billions of Dollars in compensation over a brutal war two decades ago.

The International Court of Justice ruled in 2005 that Uganda had to pay Kinshasa reparations for invading its vast central African neighbour during a 1998-2003 war that left three million people dead.

The case is now back before the Hague-based ICJ, which must make a final ruling on the amount of compensation after the two squabbling countries failed to reach an agreement through negotiations.

"The armed conflict led by Uganda was very large scale. A five-year occupation followed by very serious breaches of human rights that were verging on barbarity," the DRC's legal agent Paul-Crispin Kakhozi Bin-Bulongo told the court.

Congolese officials said at the time of the original decision that they would claim between $6 billion to $10 billion from Kampala.

They had expected Uganda to "fully assume its responsibility for the injury caused and a substantial contribution", but that had not happened in the end, Bin-Bulongo added.

"The judgment said parties should seek agreement in good faith... Unfortunately Uganda never acted in the same spirit." Kinshasa filed a new application in 2015, asking the 75-year-old world court to reopen the case and to make a finding on reparations as negotiations failed.

The ICJ, in its 2005 ruling, however also said that Uganda was entitled to compensation after its embassy in Kinshasa was attacked and its diplomats abused.

The conflict at it its height drew in some nine African countries, with Uganda and Rwanda backing rebel forces against the Kinshasa government as they jostled for control of the mineral-rich Ituri region.

Uganda's representatives will state their case for a counter-claim on Thursday.

Related Topics

Dead World United Nations Kinshasa Same Kampala Rwanda Congo Uganda 2015 From Government Agreement Top Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

6 minutes ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

36 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

51 minutes ago

Lahore High Court orders to ensure availability of ..

39 seconds ago

Czech Foreign Minister Says Cannot Rule Out Expell ..

41 seconds ago

PPP chief condemns firing incident on Absar Alam

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.