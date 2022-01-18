UrduPoint.com

Dyche Has No Grudge Against Wood Over Newcastle Move

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Dyche has no grudge against Wood over Newcastle move

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Burnley manager Sean Dyche has said he feels no bitterness towards Chris Wood over the New Zealand striker's move to Premier League relegation rivals Newcastle.

The Magpies utilised a release clause in Wood's contract last week to bring the 30-year-old to St James' Park after he had scored 53 goals in 165 matches for Burnley.

"It wasn't a perfect scenario to lose a player who's done very well for us and for himself as well," Dyche said Monday.

"But it's happened before, we've been down this road before with Andre Gray, Sam Vokes, Danny Ings, Charlie Austin. These are the challenges." Burnley are now bottom of the table, although they are just a point behind Newcastle and have games in hand over both the Magpies as well as fellow drop candidates Norwich and Watford -- the Clarets' next scheduled opponents.

"I think we've got a strong group, that group mentality is going to be important going forward and there'll be a possible view of the market as well, obviously," said Dyche of Burnley's transfer window options.

Wood has moved for a reported £25 million ($34 million) and the Clarets boss added: "It's a double-edged sword," Dyche said. "We didn't want to lose Woody, there's no two ways about that, but on the other hand there's a lot of comments that it's a lot of money for that player etc.

"But money doesn't solve everything. It gives you a better option in recruitment but you've still got to get the right players and January is still a tough window. These are the realities. It's done now and we've got to move forward."As for how he felt about Wood's move, Dyche said: "I've got no angle on Chris at all. He's a professional footballer who's done very well for the football club. An opportunity arose, he's thought it through and decided it's right for him and that's football.

"There's absolutely no question marks in my mind over Chris at all for what he's done here, the goals he's scored, the way he's performed, the way he's conducted himself and the way he's attempted to conduct himself here."

Related Topics

Football Road Newcastle Norwich Austin Money January Market All Premier League Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit ..

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit London in Coming Weeks

43 minutes ago
 Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern ..

Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern US and Canada

43 minutes ago
 One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

43 minutes ago
 Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to ..

Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Habi ..

1 hour ago
 Policeman martyred, two gunmen shot dead in Islama ..

Policeman martyred, two gunmen shot dead in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Libyan Parliament Speaker Calls for Cabinet Shakeu ..

Libyan Parliament Speaker Calls for Cabinet Shakeup After Poll Delay

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.