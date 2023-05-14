UrduPoint.com

Ecuador Fishermen Increasingly Fall Prey To Drug Gangs

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Ecuador fishermen increasingly fall prey to drug gangs

Guayaquil, Ecuador, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :"Captain, bring your boat closer," shouts an Ecuadoran naval officer aboard a launch patrolling the Gulf of Guayaquil on a route traffickers use to ferry drugs to the high seas.

Guayaquil, on Ecuador's southern Pacific coast, has become a strategic point for the shipment of hundreds of tons of drugs, mostly cocaine, to the US or Europe.

Since the rightist government of Guillermo Lasso came to power in 2021, Ecuador has seized some 500 tons of drugs.

"This is a routine inspection," the naval officer shouts, as his rifle-bearing colleagues check the crew's documents and crates on the small boat.

In one of his several attempts to contain the illicit traffic, Lasso declared criminal gangs to be terrorists, thereby granting the military a policing role without having to declare an emergency.

A fisherman who said he was afraid to give his name said he and his counterparts are at the mercy of the criminal gangs navigating the Gulf of Guayaquil, at the entrance to Ecuador's main commercial port.

Armed men in launches, some with rifles, "are robbing and extorting money from crabbers and the people fishing there," he told AFP.

Fishermen and crabbers are forced to pay them $20 to $30 a week for the right to work unimpeded in the area -- one of the most violent in Ecuador.

Drug-linked criminality has surged here, with the homicide rate nearly doubling between 2021 and 2022, from 14 to 25 per 100,000 inhabitants.

- Pervasive fear - With its declaration of war on narco-traffickers, the government has intensified the military's presence in land and sea operations.

"There are many settlements around the Gulf of Guayaquil... which criminal organizations use to gain access to carry out their illegal activities at sea," one soldier told AFP, a mask covering his face.

Among the residents of the many humble homes that line the gulf, fear is pervasive.

"Everything is scary -- going fishing or crabbing," 77-year-old housewife Ilda Vera told AFP on Puerto Libertad island.

Her sons have organized nightly watches to keep criminals from stealing their boats -- the family's only source of sustenance.

A string of robberies and even killings have struck fear into residents' hearts, she said.

In his effort to combat the gangs, Lasso has decreed several states of emergency, even giving a green light to residents to carry guns for their own defense.

Still, reports of hired killers, seizures and extortion have multiplied in Ecuador, which is sandwiched between Colombia and Peru, the world's biggest cocaine producers.

Out at sea, a red mark on a boat's motor ensures another week of work. It is the sign criminals use to identify those who have paid protection money -- or been "vaccinated," as they say.

"They pay because they want to work in peace," said the fisherman, shrugging his shoulders.

Related Topics

World Europe Drugs Traffic Vera Guayaquil Ecuador Peru Colombia Money Criminals Family From Government

Recent Stories

UAE is ready to host the new version of Abu Dhabi ..

UAE is ready to host the new version of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2023: IJF General T ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th May 2023

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival emphasises o ..

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival emphasises on integrating theatre studies ..

12 hours ago
 Shabab Al Ahli crowned ADNOC Pro League champions ..

Shabab Al Ahli crowned ADNOC Pro League champions by Mansoor bin Mohammed

12 hours ago
 Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GM ..

Israel, Palestinians Agree Ceasefire From 19:00 GMT on Saturday - Reports

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.