Eddie Jones makes five changes, demands Australia 'roll up sleeves'

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Eddie Jones demanded Thursday that Australia "roll up their sleeves" as he made five changes to his starting team to face Argentina after being thrashed by South Africa in his first game in charge.

Among those missing for Saturday's clash in Sydney is injured co-captain Michael Hooper, with Fraser McReight replacing him at openside flanker.

Another key change sees Mark Nawaqanitawase take over from Suliasi Vunivalu on the wing after the rugby league convert's flat performance in their 43-12 defeat to an understrength Springboks in Pretoria.

Nawaqanitawase will start on the right with Marika Koroibete keeping his place on the left wing.

With the World Cup looming in September, Jones admitted Australia were outplayed by the world champions and said he expected better against an Argentina side that conceded seven tries to New Zealand in a 41-12 defeat at Mendoza last weekend.

"As a squad we're running a marathon this year, and we didn't get off the start line like we wanted to, but we get another opportunity to find our rhythm this weekend against a tough Argentinian side," said the coach.

"We have two Tests on home soil this year, so we have to roll up our sleeves on Saturday and put in a performance that drives Australians to show pride in the Wallabies." In the only other backline change, Samu Kerevi, who has been battling a hamstring injury, returns to replace Reece Hodge at inside centre, partnering Len Ikitau in midfield.

Jed Holloway will wear the Wallabies jersey for the first time in 2023 after an injured Tom Hooper was ruled out. He lines up at blindside flanker alongside McReight.

Lock Richie Arnold will make his first Test start in place of Nick Frost in the second row.

The front-row remains unchanged with Test centurion James Slipper to skipper the side at loosehead prop, with David Porecki at hooker and Allan Alaalatoa tighthead prop.

Experienced playmaker Quade Cooper and scrum-half Nic White again run the engine room.

Argentina coach Michael Cheika also swung the axe with four changes to his starting team, bringing in former Sevens player Rodrigo Isgro for a debut on the wing.

Prop Francisco Gomez Kodela, flanker Santiago Grondona and centre Jeronimo de la Fuente also come into the side.

Lucio Sordoni, Rodrigo Bruni, Matias Moroni and Sebastian Cancelliere are dropped.

Australia (15-1) Tom Wright; Mark Nawaqanitawase, Len Ikitau, Samu Kerevi; Marika Koroibete, Quade Cooper, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Jed Holloway; Will Skelton, Richie Arnold; Allan Alaalatoa, David Porecki, James Slipper (capt) Replacements: Jordan Uelese, Angus Bell, Pone Fa'amausili, Matt Philip, Rob Leota, Josh Kemeny, Tate McDermott, Carter Gordon Coach: Eddie Jones (AUS) Argentina (15-1) Emiliano Boffelli; Rodrigo Isgro, Lucio Cinti, Jeronimo De La Fuente; Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Juan Martin Gonzalez, Santiago Grondona, Pablo Matera; Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno; Francisco Gomez Kodela, Julian Montoya (capt), Thomas GalloReplacements: Agustin Creevy, Hahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Eduardo Bello, Lucas Paulos, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolas Sanchez, Matias MoroniCoach: Michael Cheika (AUS)