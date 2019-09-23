UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Detains Award-winning Rights Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 18 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 01:00 AM

Egypt detains award-winning rights lawyer

Cairo, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Egyptian authorities on Sunday detained an award-winning human rights lawyer after she attended judicial investigations into protesters arrested during rare demonstrations against President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, her lawyer said.

Mahienour El-Massry "was arrested as soon as she left the State Security Prosecutor's headquarters in Cairo, where she had attended the investigations as a lawyer for several of those arrested during the demonstrations", Tarek al-Awadi said.

Hundreds of Egyptians took to the streets in Cairo and several other cities across the country on Friday to call for Sisi's departure.

According to the Egyptian Centre for Economic and Social Rights, 365 people have since been arrested.

Massry, a political activist and human rights defender, has been tried and jailed twice for taking part in demonstrations.

In December 2013, following the army's overthrow of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi following mass protests, she was arrested and imprisoned until September 2014 on charges of participating in a demonstration without a permit.

While in prison, Massry received the Ludovic Trarieux Award, an international prize given out annually to a lawyer for contributions to human rights.

In 2015, Massry was given another year-long sentence for taking part in a sit-in during Morsi's rule.

Egypt effectively banned protests under a law passed following Morsi's 2013 ouster.

Sisi was elected president the following year with 96.9 percent of the vote.

Related Topics

Army Vote Cairo September December Sunday 2015

Recent Stories

1280 posts approved for Islamabad police

4 minutes ago

Pakistan's economy heading in right direction: Pri ..

4 minutes ago

Education City costing Rs1.5bn to be established i ..

4 minutes ago

Mandviwalla meets Speaker of Malaysian House of Re ..

4 minutes ago

Tree plantation campaign inaugurated at Pir Mehr A ..

4 minutes ago

Founders-PIAF Alliance poised to sweep Lahore Cham ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.