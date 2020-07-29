UrduPoint.com
Egypt Executes 7 Over Killing Of Policeman In 2013

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 01:00 AM

Egypt executes 7 over killing of policeman in 2013

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Egypt has executed seven people over the killing of a police officer in the northeastern city of Ismailiya in 2013, a security official said Tuesday.

"The prison service on Tuesday carried out the sentence of death by hanging against seven people convicted of killing Captain Ahmad Abu Douma," the security official told AFP.

Their bodies had been handed to their families, he added.

Abu Douma had been on patrol in Ismailiya, close to the Suez Canal, when he came under fire by unidentified gunmen on a motorbike and in a car, who seized his weapon.

An appeals court had in November 2018 rejected an appeal against the sentence.

