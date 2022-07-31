England and South Africa ring changes for T20 decider

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Both England and South Africa made changes to their teams for the third and deciding Twenty20 international at Southampton on Sunday.

England recalled left-arm quick David Willey, set to be involved early on at the Ageas Bowl after captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field in overcast conditions.

Willey replaced Richard Gleeson in the only change to England's XI after South Africa levelled the three-match series at 1-1 with a convincing 58-run win in Cardiff.

"We've been really impressed with Richard, he's done really well, but he's been carrying a little bit of a shoulder injury," said Buttler at the toss.

"David has been really well too so he gets his opportunity today." The Proteas made two changes, with Aiden Markram replacing fellow batsman Heinrich Klaasen and Anrich Nortje taking over from fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

"Aiden Markram is in Heinrich Klaasen and Anrich Nortje is in for Kagiso Rabada, who has a slight ankle injury," said Proteas captain David Miller, who on Sunday became the first South African man to play 100 T20 internationals.

"Looking back, it's gone so quickly," said 33-year-old batsman Miller, closing in on 2,000 runs in the format.

"It's taken me 13 years to get to reach this milestone, and I'm just really privileged to have represented my country for as long as I have." Teams England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Reece Topley South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wkt), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller (capt), Andile Phehlukwayo, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Martin Saggers (ENG)tv umpire: Mike Burns (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)