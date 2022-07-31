UrduPoint.com

England And South Africa Ring Changes For T20 Decider

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2022 | 09:00 PM

England and South Africa ring changes for T20 decider

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Both England and South Africa made changes to their teams for the third and deciding Twenty20 international at Southampton on Sunday.

England recalled left-arm quick David Willey, set to be involved early on at the Ageas Bowl after captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field in overcast conditions.

Willey replaced Richard Gleeson in the only change to England's XI after South Africa levelled the three-match series at 1-1 with a convincing 58-run win in Cardiff.

"We've been really impressed with Richard, he's done really well, but he's been carrying a little bit of a shoulder injury," said Buttler at the toss.

"David has been really well too so he gets his opportunity today." The Proteas made two changes, with Aiden Markram replacing fellow batsman Heinrich Klaasen and Anrich Nortje taking over from fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

"Aiden Markram is in Heinrich Klaasen and Anrich Nortje is in for Kagiso Rabada, who has a slight ankle injury," said Proteas captain David Miller, who on Sunday became the first South African man to play 100 T20 internationals.

"Looking back, it's gone so quickly," said 33-year-old batsman Miller, closing in on 2,000 runs in the format.

"It's taken me 13 years to get to reach this milestone, and I'm just really privileged to have represented my country for as long as I have." Teams England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Reece Topley South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wkt), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller (capt), Andile Phehlukwayo, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Martin Saggers (ENG)tv umpire: Mike Burns (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Related Topics

T20 Rashid Man Jos David Southampton Cardiff Livingstone South Africa Reece Topley Dawid Malan Keshav Maharaj Andile Phehlukwayo Tabraiz Shamsi Chris Broad Sunday National University TV From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

20 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

20 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

20 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

20 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.