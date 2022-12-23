UrduPoint.com

England World Cup Winner Cohen Dead At 83

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2022 | 06:30 PM

England World Cup winner Cohen dead at 83

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :George Cohen,the right-back in England's 1966 World Cup-winning team, has died aged 83, his former club Fulham announced Friday.

The 37-times capped defender played every minute of the victorious campaign on home soil that culminated in a 4-2 extra-time win over the then West Germany to give England their first -- and so far only -- football World Cup title.

"Everyone at Fulham Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players -- and gentlemen -- George Cohen MBE," said a statement on the London club's website.

Cohen spent his entire career with Fulham, playing 459 games for the Cottagers from 1956-1969 before a knee injury cut short his career at 29.

He later worked in the club's hospitality suites.

Cohen's contribution to Fulham was recognised when his statute was unveiled at Craven Cottage in October 2016.

He said at the time: "I find it absolutely wonderful that they even thought I was worthy of (a statue).

"Especially as it was alongside Johnny Haynes, the greatest name in Fulham's history.

"To be alongside him, it was rather unbelievable.

It was great to think that not only the club but the supporters had wanted to put a statue of me there." Cohen was a campaigner and fundraiser for research into cancer, which claimed the life of England's 1966 captain Bobby Moore and dementia, which affected several members of the team in later life including Manchester United great Bobby Charlton.

Cohen announced in 2017 he would be donating his brain for scientific research upon his death.

Cohen was not the only world champion in his family, with nephew Ben Cohen a wing in the England side that won the 2003 Rugby World Cup final against Australia in Sydney -- a match that also went to extra-time.

George Cohen's death means that of the England XI who won the World Cup final -- no substitutes were permitted in 1966 -- only hat-trick hero Geoff Hurst, 81, and Charlton, 85, are still alive.

"Very sad to hear my friend and England teammate George Cohen has died," said Hurst in a Twitter post on Friday"Everyone, without exception, always said that George was such a lovely man. He will be sadly missed, my heartfelt thoughts are with George's wife Daphne and his family."

Related Topics

Football World Australia Twitter Died Wife Germany Sydney Mbe London Man George Manchester United October 2017 2016 Cancer Post Family From Sad

Recent Stories

The New Administrative Center Of The Ahal Region R ..

The New Administrative Center Of The Ahal Region Received The Status Of A City A ..

19 minutes ago
 PCB announces commentary panel for New Zealand tou ..

PCB announces commentary panel for New Zealand tour

23 minutes ago
 vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 Now Available in Pakistan ..

Vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 Now Available in Pakistan — Showcasing Advancements fo ..

33 minutes ago
 Suleman Shehbaz gets interim bail in money launder ..

Suleman Shehbaz gets interim bail in money laundering case

35 minutes ago
 LHC hears Ch Pervaiz Elahi’s plea against Punjab ..

LHC hears Ch Pervaiz Elahi’s plea against Punjab Governor’s de-notification ..

55 minutes ago
 Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden ..

Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden trophy breaks internet

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.