UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopian Premier's Party Wins General Elections

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

Ethiopian premier's party wins general elections

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, 11 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :- Ethiopia's ruling Prosperity Party (PP) led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won 410 seats of the 547-seat Federal parliament and retained power in seven regional states and two city administrations, the country's electoral board NEBE announced late Sunday.

On June 21, Ethiopians went to the polls to elect representatives to the 547-seat federal parliament, councils of 10 regional states and two city administrations, the capital Addis Ababa, and the eastern city Dire Dawa.

The Ethiopian electoral law allows a party that wins over 50 seats -- first past the post -- of the federal parliament to form a government and the party's leader to become the prime minister.

According to NEBE, among 47 parties and 125 independent contenders who participated in the polls, the Prosperity Party won 410 seats of the federal parliament which will be more than enough to form a government in September.

"Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice won eight seats, the National Movement of Amhara took five seats, a southern party got four seats, while four independent candidates had managed to become members of the federal parliament,'' NEBE announced.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Dire Dawa Addis Ababa Ethiopia June September Sunday Post Government

Recent Stories

Eid Al Adha holiday for federal government begins ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 11, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Election Tribunal dismisses pre-poll rigging plea

13 hours ago

Wife of Killed Haitian President Blames Murder on ..

13 hours ago

Sanjrani condoles demise of Pir Pagara's mother

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.