ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, 11 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :- Ethiopia's ruling Prosperity Party (PP) led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won 410 seats of the 547-seat Federal parliament and retained power in seven regional states and two city administrations, the country's electoral board NEBE announced late Sunday.

On June 21, Ethiopians went to the polls to elect representatives to the 547-seat federal parliament, councils of 10 regional states and two city administrations, the capital Addis Ababa, and the eastern city Dire Dawa.

The Ethiopian electoral law allows a party that wins over 50 seats -- first past the post -- of the federal parliament to form a government and the party's leader to become the prime minister.

According to NEBE, among 47 parties and 125 independent contenders who participated in the polls, the Prosperity Party won 410 seats of the federal parliament which will be more than enough to form a government in September.

"Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice won eight seats, the National Movement of Amhara took five seats, a southern party got four seats, while four independent candidates had managed to become members of the federal parliament,'' NEBE announced.