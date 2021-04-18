EU foreign ministers to discuss Navalny situation at Monday meeting: Berlin

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :EU foreign ministers will discuss the case of Alexei Navalny when they hold talks Monday, Germany said, as fears grew of the hunger-striking Kremlin critic's deteriorating health while he is being held in a Russian penal colony.

"At tomorrow's Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, EU foreign ministers will also address Navalny's situation," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Bild newspaper on Sunday.