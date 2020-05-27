Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday hailed a proposal by the European Union's chief for a 750-billion-euro post-virus recovery fund as "an excellent sign from Brussels".

"It goes in the direction indicated by Italy. 500 billion in grants and 250 billion in loans is a fair amount. Now let's speed up the negotiations and release the resources soon," he said on Facebook.