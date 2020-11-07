UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Raider Glass Slippers Wins Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 11:40 PM

European raider Glass Slippers wins Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint

Los Angeles, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Glass Slippers became the first European raider to win the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint on Saturday, seizing her chance under jockey Tom Eaves to claim the win at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky.

"She's a star," Eaves said of the filly trained in England by Ireland's Kevin Ryan. "And what a training performance by Kevin." Glass Slippers, sent off at 10-1 as she came off a runner-up finish in the Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp on Arc day, sat off the early pace set by Into Mystic, making her move over the final furlong of the 5 1/2-furlong, $1 million race.

Wet Your Whistle, a 26-1 shot trained by Michael Trombetta and riden by Jose Ortiz, was second and 4-1 favorite Leinster, trained by George Arnold and ridden by Luis Saez, settled for third.

It was a first win for the European contingent at the 2020 Breeders' Cup, which will be capped Saturday by the $4 million Turf and the $6 million Classic.

Related Topics

George Lexington Ireland 2020 Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Super-sub Messi scores twice to lead Barca to Beti ..

13 minutes ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

13 minutes ago

Crowds converge in US cities to celebrate after Bi ..

13 minutes ago

After four years of chaos, Biden has tall order to ..

16 minutes ago

Tennis: Paris Masters ATP results

16 minutes ago

'Let's get started,' says VP-elect Harris after hi ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.