European raider Glass Slippers wins Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint

Los Angeles, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Glass Slippers became the first European raider to win the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint on Saturday, seizing her chance under jockey Tom Eaves to claim the win at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky.

"She's a star," Eaves said of the filly trained in England by Ireland's Kevin Ryan. "And what a training performance by Kevin." Glass Slippers, sent off at 10-1 as she came off a runner-up finish in the Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp on Arc day, sat off the early pace set by Into Mystic, making her move over the final furlong of the 5 1/2-furlong, $1 million race.

Wet Your Whistle, a 26-1 shot trained by Michael Trombetta and riden by Jose Ortiz, was second and 4-1 favorite Leinster, trained by George Arnold and ridden by Luis Saez, settled for third.

It was a first win for the European contingent at the 2020 Breeders' Cup, which will be capped Saturday by the $4 million Turf and the $6 million Classic.