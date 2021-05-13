UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Slide At Open

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 01:30 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :European stocks slid at the open Thursday after sharp losses in Asia and on Wall Street as worries that soaring US inflation could harm global economic recovery triggered heavy selling.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 1.3 percent to 6,911.63 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dropped 1.2 percent to 14,962.85 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 1.1 percent to 6,209.17.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

