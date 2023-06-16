(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) --:The final launch of Europe's Ariane 5 rocket, mission VA261, initially scheduled for Friday at Kourou in French Guiana, is officially postponed by its operator Arianespace.

"It has come to light that there is a risk to the redundancy of a critical function on the Ariane 5. Consistent with safety requirements, Arianespace has decided to postpone the rollout of the #VA261 launch vehicle," the company said in a press release on Thursday.

Arianespace said that it would conduct analyses to determine a new launch date to carry two satellites into space.

According to the company, the satellites that the Ariane 5 rocket is supposed to carry are the German satellite Heinrich-Hertz-Satellite and the French military communications satellite Syracuse 4B.

In a previous press release, Arianespace said that the mission VA261 would last 33 minutes and 31 seconds and place both payloads into a geostationary transfer orbit.