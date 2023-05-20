UrduPoint.com

Excitement Mounts For DiCaprio-Scorsese Epic At Cannes

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Cannes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The Cannes Film Festival is set for another major Hollywood premiere on Saturday, as Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese bring their Native American crime epic, "Killers of the Flower Moon", to the French Riviera.

The three-and-a-half-hour movie, which includes Scorsese's other long-time muse Robert De Niro, charts a wave of murders among the wealthy Osage Indians in the 1920s and the birth of the FBI.

It will be followed by more Hollywood royalty when Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore premiere "May December" about an actress meeting the couple at the heart of a tabloid scandal.

The competition for the festival's top prize Palme d'Or is heating up.

An early front-runner is British director Jonathan Glazer's "The Zone of Interest", a unique and horrifying look at the private life of a Nazi officer working at the Auschwitz concentration camp.

"The things that drive these people are familiar. Nice house, nice garden, healthy kids," Glazer told AFP.

"How like them are we? How terrifying it would be to acknowledge. What is it that we're so frightened of understanding?"Critics were near-unanimous in their praise, with Variety calling it "chilling and profound, meditative and immersive, a movie that holds human darkness up to the light and examines it as if under a microscope".

A total of 21 films are in the main competition, which concludes on May 27, including previous winners such as Japan's Hirokazu Kore-eda, Germany's Wim Wenders and Britain's Ken Loach.

