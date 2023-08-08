Open Menu

Fan Fatally Stabbed Before AEK Athens-Dinamo Zagreb Match

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Athens, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :A Greek football fan was stabbed to death on the outskirts of Athens during a brawl between rival club supporters, with 96 people arrested in violent clashes, police said Tuesday.

The 22-year-old man was transported from the stadium in the suburbs to an Athens hospital where he died, according to police.

The fight between fans broke out Monday evening ahead of the UEFA Champions League qualifying third round match between hosts AEK Athens and Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb.

"A serious incident took place outside the Nea Filadelfeia stadium," Greek police said.

"A young Greek man was stabbed to death and six other injured people are in hospital." At least eight people have been injured, including three Greeks and five Croats.

Those injured include a minor who was hospitalised after being hit in the head by a stone, according to public television channel ERT.

The ministry of citizen protection said that a group of fans from both sides had clashed in the area near the stadium, throwing stun grenades, stones, incendiary devices and other items, with some carrying bats.

It said the violence started about an hour and a half after the visiting team had completed training, and left the pitch under police escort.

Greek news agency ANA said an investigation had been opened and those arrested would appear before the state prosecutor on Tuesday.

Violence has marred a number of previous Greek football matches, and last year the government increased the maximum sentence for crimes of fan violence from six months to five years after another stabbing death.

Alkis Kampanos, 19, was killed in February 2022 in the northern city of Thessaloniki during a fight between supporters of the city's rival clubs Aris Thessaloniki and PAOK.

Last month, seven defendants were found guilty of his murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Five others received sentences of more than 19 years for complicity.

It was the third death as a result of fan violence in a three-year period in Thessaloniki alone.

AEK Athens is set to host Dinamo Zagreb for the Champions League match at 1845 GMT Tuesday.

