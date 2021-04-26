UrduPoint.com
Fashion Designer Alber Elbaz Dies Of Covid Aged 59

Mon 26th April 2021 | 09:10 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Alber Elbaz, the fashion designer whose playful designs transformed the storied French house Lanvin into an industry darling before his shock ouster in 2015, has died aged 59 after a battle with Covid-19, the Richemont luxury group said Sunday.

"It was with shock and enormous sadness that I heard of Alber's sudden passing," Richemont chairman Johann Rupert said in a statement.

The veteran fashion journalist Suzy Menkes, citing Rupert in an Instagram post, said Elbaz "has left this world after a three-week struggle with Covid".

A company spokeswoman confirmed Elbaz had died from Covid on Saturday, but would not confirm reports he was being treated at the American Hospital in the Paris suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine.

Elbaz, an Israeli born in Morocco (as Albert), restored the lustre to Lanvin during his 14 years at the helm of France's oldest couture brand, giving classic tailoring a more playful edge.

Hollywood stars including Cate Blanchett and Sienna Miller were devotees, in particular of his svelt black cocktail dresses, and the house flourished financially during his tenure.

"Women are more independent, more daring," he told L'Express magazine in 2008.

"A dress has to accompany them. They want to move with it, live with it. Movement is essential for me -- it's life."

