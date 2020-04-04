UrduPoint.com
FIFA Cancels All June Internationals Over Virus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 08:10 AM

FIFA cancels all June internationals over virus

Paris, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :All international football matches scheduled for June were postponed on Friday following the first meeting of FIFA's coronavirus working group.

It was also decided to hold discussions with confederations to draw up a revised schedule for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers which have been shelved.

"The FIFA-Confederations working group... has unanimously approved a series of recommendations following its first meeting, which was organised via conference call today," said a FIFA statement.

It was also decided by the group to postpone all planned women's internationals in June.

In the aftermath of the decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics by a year, the FIFA group proposed keeping the age eligibility rule of players born on or after January 1, 1997 and three additional players.

"The FIFA-Confederations working group will continue to hold discussions on a regular basis as the situation evolves," added the statement.

