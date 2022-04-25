UrduPoint.com

Fighter Modric Primed To Floor Pep's City In Champions League Semis

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Fighter Modric primed to floor Pep's City in Champions League semis

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Luka Modric orchestrated stirring Real Madrid comebacks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, now the 36-year-old has Manchester City and another Champions League final in his sights.

Modric's mesmeric, curving pass with the outside of his right foot for Rodrygo to volley in resuscitated Real against Chelsea, just when it looked like they were dead and buried.

His eye-of-a-needle pass through the legs of Presnel Kimpembe for Karim Benzema to finish gave the Spaniards life against PSG, levelling a contest that until that point had gone almost entirely in the opposition's favour.

Modric's craft and guile, along with Benzema's ruthless finishing, have been Real Madrid's most devastating weapons en route to the Champions League semi-finals. The first leg is at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

But the Croatian international midfielder is a warrior, too, lifting Real in their most desperate moments through his grit, resilience and sheer force of will.

Two minutes before he bamboozled PSG with that feathered pass through to Benzema in the last 16, Modric had already raised the Santiago Bernabeu to its feet.

PSG were 2-1 up on aggregate and Lionel Messi was off on the counter-attack, racing out of his own half, about to embark on a trademark, scuttling run down the right wing.

Modric, despite being in the twilight of his career, scampered after Messi, tracked him and closed in.

He lunged across with his right foot, hooked the ball out of play and clattered Messi to the ground, the stadium roaring with delight, a surge of momentum crackling through the stands.

Benzema's decisive goals came two and four minutes later.

Related Topics

Dead Santiago Real Madrid PSG Chelsea Manchester City Opposition

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th April 2022

1 minute ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

1 day ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

1 day ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.