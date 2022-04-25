Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Luka Modric orchestrated stirring Real Madrid comebacks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, now the 36-year-old has Manchester City and another Champions League final in his sights.

Modric's mesmeric, curving pass with the outside of his right foot for Rodrygo to volley in resuscitated Real against Chelsea, just when it looked like they were dead and buried.

His eye-of-a-needle pass through the legs of Presnel Kimpembe for Karim Benzema to finish gave the Spaniards life against PSG, levelling a contest that until that point had gone almost entirely in the opposition's favour.

Modric's craft and guile, along with Benzema's ruthless finishing, have been Real Madrid's most devastating weapons en route to the Champions League semi-finals. The first leg is at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

But the Croatian international midfielder is a warrior, too, lifting Real in their most desperate moments through his grit, resilience and sheer force of will.

Two minutes before he bamboozled PSG with that feathered pass through to Benzema in the last 16, Modric had already raised the Santiago Bernabeu to its feet.

PSG were 2-1 up on aggregate and Lionel Messi was off on the counter-attack, racing out of his own half, about to embark on a trademark, scuttling run down the right wing.

Modric, despite being in the twilight of his career, scampered after Messi, tracked him and closed in.

He lunged across with his right foot, hooked the ball out of play and clattered Messi to the ground, the stadium roaring with delight, a surge of momentum crackling through the stands.

Benzema's decisive goals came two and four minutes later.