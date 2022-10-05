UrduPoint.com

Fiji Records More Than 400 Bush, Grass Fires So Far This Year

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Fiji records more than 400 bush, grass fires so far this year

SUVA, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) --:There have been 408 bush and grass fire incidents recorded so far this year in Fiji, data from the Pacific island country's National Fire Authority (NFA) showed.

According to a FijiVillage news website report on Wednesday, 211 bushfire incidents were recorded in September alone and 33 since last Saturday.

NFA CEO Puamau Sowane said the bushfires had caused damage to a lot of power lines, resulting in continuous power outages around the western area of Viti Levu, Fiji's main island.

The NFA said that it is concerned that the current dry and windy conditions in the western part of Viti Levu would help spread fire, posing a threat to nearby properties.

The area has recorded 100 sugar cane fires and 53 rubbish fires from January to date.

Related Topics

Fire Fiji January September From

Recent Stories

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

2 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sour ..

Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sources

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Oct ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th October 2022

5 hours ago
 White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Ja ..

White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Japan Underscores Need for Dialo ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.