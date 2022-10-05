Fiji records more than 400 bush, grass fires so far this year

SUVA, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) --:There have been 408 bush and grass fire incidents recorded so far this year in Fiji, data from the Pacific island country's National Fire Authority (NFA) showed.

According to a FijiVillage news website report on Wednesday, 211 bushfire incidents were recorded in September alone and 33 since last Saturday.

NFA CEO Puamau Sowane said the bushfires had caused damage to a lot of power lines, resulting in continuous power outages around the western area of Viti Levu, Fiji's main island.

The NFA said that it is concerned that the current dry and windy conditions in the western part of Viti Levu would help spread fire, posing a threat to nearby properties.

The area has recorded 100 sugar cane fires and 53 rubbish fires from January to date.