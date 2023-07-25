Open Menu

Final Day Washout Sees India Wrap Up Series Win Over West Indies

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Final day washout sees India wrap up series win over West Indies

Port of Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :India beat West Indies 1-0 to wrap up the series on Monday after the second and final Test was washed out at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

The match was drawn after steady rain forced the abandonment of the fifth and final day's play without a ball being bowled.

India had crushed West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in the first Test in Dominica ten days ago.

Scores: India 438 and 181 for 2 declared; West Indies 255 and 76 for 2.

Related Topics

India Trinidad Dominica

Recent Stories

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: ..

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: Sharjah Ruler

27 minutes ago
 Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton ..

Canada to Plant 1.5Mln Trees in Alberta's Edmonton - Natural Resources Ministry

1 hour ago
 Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food ..

Ethiopia Aims to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Food Production - Prime Minister

1 hour ago
 COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems ..

COP28 calls on governments to ensure food systems and agriculture are central to ..

1 hour ago
 Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in ..

Turkish Parliament to Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid in October - Erdogan

1 hour ago
 Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times ..

Russia's Share in Global Food Market Up 1.5 Times in 5 Years - Agriculture Minis ..

1 hour ago
US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagne ..

US Sanctions 3 Individuals Allegedly Tied to Wagner Group - Treasury Dept.

1 hour ago
 Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in F ..

Govt schools in GB achieve remarkable results in FBISE examination

1 hour ago
 Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal defo ..

Sherry exposes timber mafia's role in illegal deforestation; urges action to pro ..

1 hour ago
 US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg ..

US House Panel Considering Vote to Hold Zuckerberg in Contempt of Congress - Rep ..

1 hour ago
 Adidas raises annual guidance despite profit plung ..

Adidas raises annual guidance despite profit plunge

1 hour ago
 Stock markets mixed before key rate calls

Stock markets mixed before key rate calls

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous