Final day washout sees India wrap up series win over West Indies

Port of Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :India beat West Indies 1-0 to wrap up the series on Monday after the second and final Test was washed out at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

The match was drawn after steady rain forced the abandonment of the fifth and final day's play without a ball being bowled.

India had crushed West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in the first Test in Dominica ten days ago.

Scores: India 438 and 181 for 2 declared; West Indies 255 and 76 for 2.