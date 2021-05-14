UrduPoint.com
Finland Axed From MotoGP Calender Because Of Covid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 02:50 PM

Finland axed from MotoGP calender because of Covid

Le Mans, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :The Finnish Grand Prix, which was due to take place in July, has been cut from this year's MotoGP calender and replaced by the Styrian GP in August, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) announced on Friday.

"The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, as well as resulting travel complications to Finland, have obliged the cancellation of the event," said the FIM in a statement.

The race was scheduled to take place on July 11 at the new KymiRing circuit which should have hosted its first MotoGP race last year. That too was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Grand Prix of Styria has been added to the Calendar to make an Austrian double-header in August.

The event will take place at the Red Bull Ring on August 8, the weekend before the Austrian Grand Prix.

