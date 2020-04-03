UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fitch Downgrades S.Africa Rating With Negative Outlook

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:40 PM

Fitch downgrades S.Africa rating with negative outlook

Johannesburg, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Fitch further downgraded South Africa's rating on Friday to BB from BB+ with a negative outlook, piling more pressure on the economy already in recession and battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The downgrade came as the country's rand tumbled to record lows, to trade at 19.02 against the US Dollar, and a week after Moody's lowered South Africa's credit rating to junk status.

Fitch and S&P had already cut the credit rating of Africa's most developed economy to sub-investment level in 2017.

"The downgrade of South Africa's ratings is a result of the lack of a clear path towards government debt stabilisation as well as the expected impact of the COVID-19 shock on public finances and growth," said Fitch.

Fitch forecasts South Africa's GDP to contract by 3.8 percent in 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis and the recession which the country slipped into in the final quarter of 2019.

Africa's most industrialised country is only expected to moderately recover by 1.7 percent in 2021.

Last week Moody's downgraded the government's debt to junk status citing a "continuing deterioration in fiscal strength and structurally very weak growth".

The latest of downgrade came as the country observed its eighth day of a nationwide lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The tally in Africa's worst-affected country now stands at 1,505 infections with seven deaths.

The "government is seized with addressing and minimising the impact of COVID-19, implementing measures to improve economic growth and setting government finances on a sustainable trajectory," Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said in a statement.

South Africa has posted its weakest growth rates ever in the past five years -- never exceeding 1.3 percent and in some years falling below one percent.

Related Topics

Africa Dollar South Africa 2017 2019 2020 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Adequate stock of foods at retail outlets to meet ..

30 minutes ago

Dubai hotels shine a glowing heart from their wind ..

1 hour ago

Putin Calls for Balanced Decision on Oil Market Ta ..

25 minutes ago

Putin Sees Riyadh's Withdrawal From OPEC+ Deal as ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai Airports accommodates stranded airline passe ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism extend ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.