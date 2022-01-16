Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Results - Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2022 | 10:40 AM
Garoua, Cameroon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Africa Cup of Nations results on Saturday: Group D In Garoua Nigeria 3 (Chukwueze 3, Awoniyi 45, Simon 46) Sudan 1 (Khidir 70-pen) Guinea-Bissau 0 Egypt 1 (Salah 69) Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points) Nigeria 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 - qualified Egypt 2 1 0 1 1 1 3g.
Bissau 2 0 1 1 0 1 1Sudan 2 0 1 1 1 3 1