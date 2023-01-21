Football: African Nations Championship Results
Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :African Nations Championship results in Algeria on Friday: In Oran Group D Angola 0 Mauritania 0 Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points) Angola 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 Mali 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 Mauritania 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Group E Congo Brazzaville 0 Niger 0 Standings Cameroon 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Niger 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Congo 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 Note: Group winners qualify for quarter-finals