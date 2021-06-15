Football: Euro 2020 tables

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Euro 2020 Groups A, B, C, D and E tables ahead of Monday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals scored, goals conceded, points): Group A Italy 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Switzerland 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Wales 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Turkey 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Group B Belgium 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Finland 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Denmark 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Russia 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Group C Austria 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 Ukraine 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 North Macedonia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Group D Czech Republic 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 England 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Croatia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Scotland 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Group E Slovakia 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Poland 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 -- Note: Top two teams in each of the six groups progress to last 16, along with four best third-placed sides