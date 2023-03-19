UrduPoint.com

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 27 21 3 3 68 26 66 Lens 28 16 9 3 47 21 57 ----------------------------------- Marseille 27 17 5 5 51 27 56 ----------------------------------- Monaco 27 15 6 6 55 37 51 ----------------------------------- Lille 28 14 7 7 51 36 49 ----------------------------------- Rennes 27 14 5 8 45 29 47 Nice 27 11 10 6 36 24 43 Reims 27 10 13 4 35 26 43 Lorient 27 12 7 8 40 36 43 Lyon 28 11 8 9 43 32 41 Toulouse 28 10 5 13 43 48 35 Clermont 27 9 7 11 26 38 34 Montpellier 27 10 3 14 42 46 33 Nantes 28 6 12 10 30 37 30 Strasbourg 27 4 11 12 32 46 23 Brest 27 5 8 14 28 44 23 ----------------------------------- Auxerre 27 5 8 14 23 49 23 Ajaccio 27 6 3 18 20 48 21 Troyes 27 4 8 15 36 59 20 Angers 28 2 4 22 21 63 10 - Top two qualify for 2023/24 Champions League group stage; third place enters Champions League in third qualifying round; fourth qualifies for Europa League group stage; fifth enters Europa Conference League in play-off round- Bottom four go down to Ligue 2, with the top two in second tier being promoted.

Ligue 1 will be reduced to 18 clubs next season

Related Topics

Brest Angers Lorient Nantes Ajaccio Montpellier Auxerre Troyes Reims Rennes Nice Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Lyon Paris Monaco Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th March 2023

1 hour ago
 Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League ..

Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League Season 8 ?

10 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives ministers, high-r ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives ministers, high-ranking officials

10 hours ago
 US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set ..

US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set to establish 'sister state' r ..

11 hours ago
 McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengea ..

McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengeance' Over Possible Trump Arres ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.