Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Sun 19th September 2021
Glasgow, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Rangers 6 4 1 1 11 5 13 Hibernian 6 3 3 0 12 6 12 Hearts 6 3 3 0 9 5 12 Motherwell 6 3 2 1 9 6 11 Dundee Utd 6 3 1 2 3 4 10 Celtic 6 3 0 3 16 4 9 Aberdeen 6 2 2 2 6 6 8 St Johnstone 6 1 3 2 3 4 6 Livingston 6 1 1 4 3 9 4 St Mirren 6 0 4 2 5 12 4Ross County 6 0 3 3 5 13 3Dundee 6 0 3 3 4 12 3