Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Madrid, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Spanish La Liga results on Saturday: Real Sociedad 5 (Kubo 9, 44, Zubimendi 59, Barrenetxea 67, Bosch 76-og) Granada 3 (Le Normand 35-og, Boye 83, Zaragoza 90+9) Real Madrid 2 (Joselu 47, Bellingham 90+5) Getafe 1 (Mayoral 11) Alaves 1 (Ozkacar 6-og) Valencia 0 Real Betis 1 (Willian Jose 53) Rayo Vallecano 0 Playing Sunday (all times GMT) Girona v Las Palmas (1200), Real Mallorca v Athletic Bilbao (1415), Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (1630), Osasuna v Barcelona (1900) Played FridayCadiz 3 (Ramos 18, Machis 30-pen, 50) Villarreal 1 (Sorloth 10)Almeria 2 (Akieme 54, Arribas 68) Celta Vigo 3 (Nunez 24, Strand Larsen 33, Swedberg 87)

