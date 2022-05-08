UrduPoint.com

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Spanish La Liga table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Real Madrid 34 25 6 3 73 29 81 -- champions Barcelona 34 19 9 6 63 34 66 Sevilla 34 17 13 4 50 28 64 Atletico Madrid 34 18 7 9 59 41 61 -------------------------------------- Real Betis 34 17 7 10 56 38 58 -------------------------------------- Real Sociedad 35 15 11 9 34 34 56 -------------------------------------- Villarreal 34 14 10 10 54 33 52 Athletic Bilbao 34 13 12 9 41 34 51 Osasuna 34 12 9 13 35 45 45 Valencia 34 10 13 11 45 49 43 Celta Vigo 35 11 10 14 41 38 43 Rayo Vallecano 34 11 8 15 35 39 41 Elche 35 10 9 16 37 48 39 Espanyol 34 10 9 15 37 49 39 Getafe 34 8 12 14 31 37 36 Cadiz 35 7 14 14 33 47 35 Granada 35 7 13 15 43 59 34 -------------------------------------- Real Mallorca 35 8 8 19 32 62 32 Levante 35 6 11 18 44 67 29 Alaves 35 7 7 21 28 60 28 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, bottom three relegated, fifth place qualifies for Europa League group stage, sixth place qualifies for Europa Conference League play-off round

Related Topics

Granada Cadiz Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

25 minutes ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

26 minutes ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

26 minutes ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

26 minutes ago
 Enemies of Pakistan creating problems in successfu ..

Enemies of Pakistan creating problems in successful completion of CPEC: Ahsan Iq ..

32 minutes ago
 One died, two hurt in car, tractor accident

One died, two hurt in car, tractor accident

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.