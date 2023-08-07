Open Menu

Foreign Diplomats Visit Xinjiang, Witness Vibrant Life, Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Foreign diplomats visit Xinjiang, witness vibrant life, development

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The foreign envoys and diplomats from 25 countries, including Pakistan, Iran Dominica, Myanmar, Iran, Samoa and Surinam, visited northwest China Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at the invitation of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During their visit to the regional capital Urumqi, as well as Kashgar and Aksu prefectures, the diplomats affirmed that people in Xinjiang are enjoying a happy life.

They also had the opportunity to witness Xinjiang's impressive economic development and diverse culture, Xinhua reported.

During an exhibition on Xinjiang anti-terrorism and deradicalization work in Urumqi, Ijaz Ahmad, minister of the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing said: "Chinese authorities have put great efforts in counter-terrorism, and the people of Xinjiang have been provided a safe and secure environment." He also said that China and Pakistan will continue cooperation on counter-terrorism.

In response to a question, Ijaz Ahmad said: "Seeing is believing, the Chinese government is making efforts to preserve the culture and language of multi-ethnic groups." Regarding the so-called violations of human rights, Martin Charles, Dominican ambassador to China, stated that he engaged in candid conversations with the locals and observed that they are leading happy and dignified lives. I have not seen any forced labor, and have not found any human rights violations.

After visiting the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar and Xinjiang Islamic Institute in Urumqi, Luamanuvae Mariner, Samoan ambassador to China, pointed out that Chinese law guarantees the freedom of religious belief for all ethnic groups, and China's development outcomes are encouraging.

In Kashgar's Jiashi County, the delegation visited a potable water project built with an investment of over 1.7 billion Yuan (about $238 million).

The foreign envoys witnessed the innovative approach of sourcing water from melted glaciers and snow, and how this project has effectively provided clean and safe drinking water to all residents in the county.

Providing drinking water to 460,000 people everywhere is a fundamental victory everywhere,� said Michael Campbell, Nicaraguan ambassador to China, adding that Nicaragua can learn from China's experience in ensuring people well-being and fighting poverty.

The delegation also visited the Urumqi International Land Port. Batir Tursunov, minister-counselor of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Beijing, said that Xinjiang plays a vital role in connecting markets between Europe and Asia.

He said he is looking forward to the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, which will bring convenience to people along the route.

Xinjiang serves not only as a crucial transportation hub but also a region with diverse cultures along the ancient Silk Road.

Related Topics

Pakistan Snow Iran Water Europe China Visit Aksu Kashgar Urumqi Beijing Uzbekistan Myanmar Dominica Samoa Hub Market Mosque All From Government Asia Billion Million Silk Road

Recent Stories

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after ca ..

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after cancellation

18 minutes ago
 Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commend ..

Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commendable: PM

30 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class ..

Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class facilities

59 minutes ago
 Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

2 hours ago
 PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

13 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers condolences over victims of bus ..

14 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

18 hours ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

19 hours ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

20 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous