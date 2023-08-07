Foreign diplomats visit Xinjiang, witness vibrant life, development

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The foreign envoys and diplomats from 25 countries, including Pakistan, Iran Dominica, Myanmar, Iran, Samoa and Surinam, visited northwest China Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at the invitation of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During their visit to the regional capital Urumqi, as well as Kashgar and Aksu prefectures, the diplomats affirmed that people in Xinjiang are enjoying a happy life.

They also had the opportunity to witness Xinjiang's impressive economic development and diverse culture, Xinhua reported.

During an exhibition on Xinjiang anti-terrorism and deradicalization work in Urumqi, Ijaz Ahmad, minister of the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing said: "Chinese authorities have put great efforts in counter-terrorism, and the people of Xinjiang have been provided a safe and secure environment." He also said that China and Pakistan will continue cooperation on counter-terrorism.

In response to a question, Ijaz Ahmad said: "Seeing is believing, the Chinese government is making efforts to preserve the culture and language of multi-ethnic groups." Regarding the so-called violations of human rights, Martin Charles, Dominican ambassador to China, stated that he engaged in candid conversations with the locals and observed that they are leading happy and dignified lives. I have not seen any forced labor, and have not found any human rights violations.

After visiting the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar and Xinjiang Islamic Institute in Urumqi, Luamanuvae Mariner, Samoan ambassador to China, pointed out that Chinese law guarantees the freedom of religious belief for all ethnic groups, and China's development outcomes are encouraging.

In Kashgar's Jiashi County, the delegation visited a potable water project built with an investment of over 1.7 billion Yuan (about $238 million).

The foreign envoys witnessed the innovative approach of sourcing water from melted glaciers and snow, and how this project has effectively provided clean and safe drinking water to all residents in the county.

Providing drinking water to 460,000 people everywhere is a fundamental victory everywhere,� said Michael Campbell, Nicaraguan ambassador to China, adding that Nicaragua can learn from China's experience in ensuring people well-being and fighting poverty.

The delegation also visited the Urumqi International Land Port. Batir Tursunov, minister-counselor of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Beijing, said that Xinjiang plays a vital role in connecting markets between Europe and Asia.

He said he is looking forward to the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, which will bring convenience to people along the route.

Xinjiang serves not only as a crucial transportation hub but also a region with diverse cultures along the ancient Silk Road.