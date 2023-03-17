UrduPoint.com

Former Deputy Party Chief Of Northwest China's Ningxia Under Probe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Former deputy Party chief of northwest China's Ningxia under probe

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Former deputy Party chief of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region is under probe for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and laws, according to an official statement released on Friday.

Jiang Zhigang, former deputy secretary of the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Regional Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and former secretary of the CPC Yinchuan municipal committee, is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, said the statement.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

