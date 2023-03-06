UrduPoint.com

Four Militants Escape In Mauritania Prison Break: Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Nouakchott, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Four militant prisoners escaped the central prison in Mauritania's capital Nouakchott on Sunday night after an exchange of gunfire there in which two national guards were killed, the interior ministry said.

"The National Guard has tightened its control over the prison and immediately started tracking down the fugitives in order to arrest them as soon as possible," the ministry said in a statement published by the official news agency early on Monday.

Two other guards were wounded, it said. The identities of the escaped prisoners were not given.

After the escape, which the ministry said took place at 9:00 pm (2100 GMT) Sunday, it asked people to report any information that might help in arresting the fugitives.

