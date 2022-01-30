Fourth-tier Versailles reach French Cup quarter-finals

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Fourth-tier outfit Versailles reached the French Cup quarter-finals on Saturday with a shock 1-0 win at Ligue 2 leaders Toulouse.

It is the fourth straight season a team from the fourth division have made the last eight and Versailles will be hoping to emulate Rumilly-Vallieres' effort from last term by reaching the semis.

"My role is to keep a cool head even if I am perfectly aware that we have just eliminated the Ligue 2 leaders on their own patch," said Versailles coach Youssef Chibhi.

"This qualification was not expected. As we progress through the rounds, we get caught up in the game. A mania is then created. The French Cup facilitates that type of enthusiasm." Toulouse, hosting the match as Versailles' stadium is not at the standard required for a last-16 tie, played the majority of the game with only 10 men after Steve Mvoue's 21st-minute red card.

The home team still dominated possession but only mustered one shot on target and Versailles snatched the winner 11 minutes from time as Kapit Djoco finished off a fine move at the near post.

The amateurs held on for a famous win despite also having a man sent off in injury time when Melvyn Vieira was dismissed.

They will find out their next opponents in Monday's quarter-final draw.

Fellow fourth-tier club Bergerac Perigord are also still in the competition and host top-flight strugglers Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

Saturday's other early match saw Amiens see off fellow Ligue 2 side Nancy 2-0.