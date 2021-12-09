France will not join boycott of Beijing Olympics: minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :France will not join a diplomatic boycott by other Western countries of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, education and Sports Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said Thursday.

Asked about a boycott announced by the United States, Australia, Britain and Canada, Blanquer told RMC radio and BFM television that France "won't do it".

"We need to be careful about the link between sports and politics," Blanquer said during the interview.

"Sports is a world apart that needs to be protected from political interference. If not, things can get out of control and it could end up killing all of the competitions."