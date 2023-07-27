Open Menu

France's Macron Denounces 'new Imperialism' In Pacific

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 11:20 AM

France's Macron denounces 'new imperialism' in Pacific

Port Vila, Vanuatu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron denounced "new imperialism" in the Pacific during a landmark visit to the region on Thursday, warning of a threat to the sovereignty of smaller states.

Macron -- speaking in Vanuatu on the first visit by a sitting French leader to an independent Pacific Island state -- sought to offer a French alternative in a region where the US and China are competing for influence.

"There is in the Indo-Pacific, and particularly in Oceania, new imperialism appearing, and a power logic that is threatening the sovereignty of several states -- the smallest, often the most fragile," Macron said in a speech.

"Our Indo-Pacific strategy is above all to defend through partnerships the independence and sovereignty of all states in the region that are ready to work with us." China is seeking to expand its influence in the South Pacific, notably making inroads in Solomon Islands, with which it signed a secretive defence pact last year.

Beijing also maintains sweeping, contested claims over the South China Sea.

The United States -- the dominant military force in the South Pacific since World War II -- has responded by announcing new aid, opening embassies in the region, and signing pacts including a recent defence deal with Papua New Guinea.

Macron said he felt free to issue the warning over major powers' ambitions in the Pacific because "we recognise our colonial past here in Vanuatu".

Vanuatu, a former French-British colony until independence in 1980, endured a colonial history of "grabbing wealth and exploitation of the people", he said.

"We are the heirs of this past," Macron added, listing a history since European settlement that included the trafficking of indigenous people to work on plantations.

"Vanuatu suffered a colonisation as brutal as those imposed elsewhere in Africa or Asia. This heritage must not be forgotten."

Related Topics

Africa China Visit Independence Papua New Guinea Solomon Islands United States Vanuatu World War All Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian De ..

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian Defence Minister

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, t ..

UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, three days of mourning announce ..

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coor ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coordinator for Independent Assess ..

10 hours ago
 24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

11 hours ago
PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

11 hours ago
 Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in N ..

Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in National Currencies - BRICS Ban ..

11 hours ago
 PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

12 hours ago
 Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

12 hours ago
 Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almo ..

Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almost Equal - Poll

12 hours ago
 CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous