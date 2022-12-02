Paris, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :French actress Mylene Demongeot, a box office star from the 1950s right up to the present day, who also appeared in several British productions, died on Thursday at the age of 87.

Her 70-year career included turns as Milady de Winter in the 1961 version of "The Three Musketeers" and alongside David Niven in Otto Preminger's "Bonjour Tristesse" in 1958.

In France, she was best known for comedies, especially two trilogies that appeared half a century apart -- the "Fantomas" films in the 1960s and "Camping" franchise in recent years.

She also appeared in more serious fare, and was nominated for a BAFTA for best newcomer for her part in 1957's "The Crucible", adapted by Jean-Paul Sartre from the famous play by Arthur Miller.

She stayed popular to the end, starring in "Retirement Home" alongside Gerard Depardieu, one of the biggest box office hits of 2022 in France.

Demongeot was often compared to her contemporary Brigitte Bardot in her early years, and was similarly a passionate advocate of environmental and animal charities.

She died in a Paris hospital, with no cause of death immediately given.