Francesco Bagnaia wins Dutch MotoGP, extends championship lead

(@FahadShabbir)

Assen, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Francesco Bagnaia won the Dutch MotoGP at Assen on Sunday to extend his lead in the championship.

Marco Bezzecchi took second with Brad Binder in third only for the South African to pick up a penalty for exceeding track limits that saw him demoted to fourth.

That promoted Aleix Espargaro to the podium after Binder suffered exactly the same fate in Saturday's sprint.

Bagnaia takes a 35-point lead over Bezzecchi into the summer break, with racing resuming in early August at Silverstone.