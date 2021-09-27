Freiburg down Augsburg to stay unbeaten in Bundesliga

Berlin, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Defending champions Bayern Munich and Freiburg remain the only unbeaten teams in the Bundesliga after the club from Germany's Black Forest beat Augsburg 3-0 at home on Sunday in the last game at their Schwarzwald Stadion ground.

The hosts dominated struggling Augsburg with defender Lukas Kuebler, striker Lucas Hoeler and Italian deadball specialist Vincenzo Grifo grabbing first-half goals.

"We knew it was the last game here and wanted to say goodbye with a win," Hoeler told DAZN.

"The atmosphere in the stadium was always outstanding, we'll miss that." Kuebler gave the hosts the lead after just six minutes, sweeping home the rebound from a tight angle after Freiburg captain Christian Guenter had his shot parried.

Hoeler doubled the lead when he beat two men before chipping advancing Augsburg goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz for a superb goal.

Grifo made it 3-0 after 34 minutes when he sent Gikiewicz the wrong way from the penalty spot.

It was Freiburg's last game at the Schwarzwald Stadion, where the club has been based since 1954, before moving into a new state-of-the-art stadium.

After the final whistle, Freiburg head coach Christian Streich jumped into the crowd to lead the singing.

"We're talking about 25 years here, which is a long time," said an emotional Streich who had also played for Freiburg at the same stadium.

"I've worked here every day, played countless games and had thousands of training sessions. I wanted to enjoy it." Bayern enjoy a three-point lead at the top of the table after winning 3-1 at Greuther Fuerth on Friday despite the dismissal of defender Benjamin Pavard.

Freiburg are the only other unbeaten Bundesliga club as their record of three wins and three draws lifts them into fifth place.

They are level on 12 points with fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund, who crashed to a shock 1-0 defeat at Moenchengladbach on Saturday without injured star striker Erling Braut Haaland and captain Marco Reus.

Bochum remain second from bottom after a goalless draw at home to Stuttgart earlier on Sunday.